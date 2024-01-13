Devils at Panthers

DEVILS (21-15-3) at PANTHERS (27-12-2)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz

Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (broken foot)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Status report

Daws is expected to start; he and Vanecek have alternated starts the past seven games. ... Ekblad did not take part in the Panthers morning skate but coach Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he will play. … Bobrovsky will make his ninth start in 11 games.