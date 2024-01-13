Devils at Panthers

DEVILS (21-15-3) at PANTHERS (27-12-2)
6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Alexander Holtz
Max Willman -- Shane Bowers -- Nathan Bastian
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Colin Miller -- Kevin Bahl
Nico Daws
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Jack Hughes (upper body), Jonas Siegenthaler (broken foot)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)
Status report
Daws is expected to start; he and Vanecek have alternated starts the past seven games. ... Ekblad did not take part in the Panthers morning skate but coach Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he will play. … Bobrovsky will make his ninth start in 11 games.