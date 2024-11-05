Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Bratt has goal, assist for New Jersey, which has won 3 of 4

Devils at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Jake Allen made 31 saves for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday.

It was Allen's second shutout of the season and his 26th in the NHL.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist for the Devils (8-5-2), who have won three of four but were coming off a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Calvin Pickard made 13 saves for the Oilers (6-6-1), who were coming off a 4-2 win at the Flames on Sunday.

Stefan Noesen put the Devils ahead 1-0 at 5:18 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot from the slot that deflected in off the right post.

Bratt made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:34 of the second period, burying a one-timer five-hole from the slot off a pass from Nico Hischier.

Timo Meier extended the lead to 3-0 at 9:25 of the third period. He gloved down a lead pass from Dawson Mercer, skated in on a breakaway, and made a move to his backhand before tucking a shot past the left pad of Pickard.

