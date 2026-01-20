Devils at Oilers projected lineups 

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (25-22-2) at OILERS (25-17-8)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Isaac Howard -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Alex Regula

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)

Status report

Luke Hughes, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Monday. He’ll be replaced by Kovacevic. ... The Oilers will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Kapanen, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday ... Draisaitl, a forward, remains on a leave of absence and will miss his third consecutive game, but coach Kris Knoblauch said he is expected to return later this week.

