Devils at Oilers projected lineups 

DEVILS (25-22-2) at OILERS (25-17-8)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Conner Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Simon Nemec -- Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Isaac Howard -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Alex Regula
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body)
Status report
Luke Hughes, a defenseman, will not play after he was injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Monday. He’ll be replaced by Kovacevic. ... The Oilers will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen; Kapanen, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday ... Draisaitl, a forward, remains on a leave of absence and will miss his third consecutive game, but coach Kris Knoblauch said he is expected to return later this week.