Hamilton out indefinitely for Devils after surgery for torn pectoral muscle

Defenseman was injured during game against Islanders on Tuesday; forward Nosek sidelined following foot procedure

hamilton_out_indefinitely

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely after the New Jersey Devils defenseman had successful surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle Friday.

Hamilton was injured in the second period of a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday and missed the Devils’ 4-3 overtime victory at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

"I have not spoken to him," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "Obviously, he had surgery so he's out indefinitely and it's going to be next man up and next defenseman's opportunity here."

The surgery was performed Devils chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow and team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas.

Hamilton, who is in the third season of a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed July 28, 2021, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 20 games this season. The 30-year-old, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Tuesday, also has eight power-play points (four goals, four assists) working the point on the second power-play unit this season.

The Devils called up defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica in the American Hockey League on Friday. Nemec, selected No. 2 by New Jersey in the 2022 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut when the Devils host the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS).

Ruff said there will be several adjustments without Hamilton in the lineup.

"There will be a lot of things changed because our power play units change around a little bit," Ruff said. "We'll probably give Simon a chance to be on that second unit, so there'll be a change there. Our pairs will change, obviously, with Doug going out. So, we're going to be looking to find some consistency between pairs and how we use people."

Nemec has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 12 games with Utica this season.

The Devils also announced that forward Tomas Nosek is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right foot. He was injured on a hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Nov. 18 and missed the past five games.

Nosek, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with New Jersey on July 19, has no points in six games this season.

