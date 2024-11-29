Devils use power play to top Red Wings, win 9th in past 12

Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier and Jack Hughes each scored with the man-advantage for New Jersey (16-8-2), which has won nine of their past 12 games (9-3-0). Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Lucas Raymond extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for Detroit (10-11-2). Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 500th NHL game.

Tarasenko's power-play goal gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period, beating Markstrom from the left face-off circle.

Raymond extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:22, taking a pass from Tarasenko and scoring on a wraparound.

Hamilton beat Talbot from the high slot on the power play at 16:05 to make it 2-1. The Red Wings used a coach's challenge for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice was upheld.

Meier tied the game on the ensuing power play when his shot deflected off Simon Edvinsson's skate and over Talbot's shoulder at 18:00.

Tyler Motte gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 1:26 of the second period, tipping Ben Chiarot's slap shot past Markstrom for his first goal of the season.

Nico Hischier made it 3-3 at 11:10, scoring from the slot after Meier forced an offensive-zone turnover.

Stefan Noesen put the Devils ahead 4-3 at 16:49, kneeing the puck over the line during a goalmouth scramble.

Hughes made it 5-3 with a power-play goal at 3:05.

Justin Holl scored 22 seconds later to cut the lead to 5-4 at 3:27.