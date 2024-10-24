Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

DEVILS (5-3-1) at RED WINGS (3-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Marco Kasper -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Each team had a lightly attended optional morning skate Thursday. … Pesce and Luke Hughes each is making his season debuts after missing the first nine games, each with an upper-body injury; the two are expected to skate on the Devils' second defense pair. ... The Red Wings won’t be sure of their lineup until just before game time; coach Derek Lalonde said several forwards are dealing with the flu and Detroit could end up dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.