Devils at Red Wings projected lineups

DEVILS (5-3-1) at RED WINGS (3-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Daniil Misyul, Simon Nemec
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Marco Kasper -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
Each team had a lightly attended optional morning skate Thursday. … Pesce and Luke Hughes each is making his season debuts after missing the first nine games, each with an upper-body injury; the two are expected to skate on the Devils' second defense pair. ... The Red Wings won’t be sure of their lineup until just before game time; coach Derek Lalonde said several forwards are dealing with the flu and Detroit could end up dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.