Mercer scores twice, Devils edge Blue Jackets

Allen makes 23 saves, leaves after 2nd period for New Jersey

Devils at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Dawson Mercer scored twice when the New Jersey Devils defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Jake Allen saved 23 of 24 shots through two periods for the Devils (2-1-0), including 16 in the first period, but he was replaced by Jacob Markstrom to start the third period because he was cramping. Markstrom made eight saves.

Kirill Marchenko scored his fourth goal in two games and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0) in the home opener of their 25th anniversary season.

Mercer and Timo Meier scored power-play goals for the Devils, who entered the game 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. The Blue Jackets have allowed six power-play goals in their past two games after giving up four in a 7-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Meier made it 1-0 at 15:47 of the first period with one second remaining on the power play. He scored from the right circle after a cross-ice pass from Jack Hughes.

Marchenko tied it 1-1 at 8:49 of the second period, stealing the puck from Hughes high in the Blue Jackets’ end for a breakaway. He had a hat trick against Minnesota on Saturday.

Mercer made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:09, one-timing a pass from Arseny Gritsyuk on a 2-on-1 nine seconds after Allen saved a shot by Adam Fantilli on a 3-on-2.

Mercer scored into an empty net at 19:03 of the third period to make it 3-1 before Dmitri Voronkov scored at 19:39 for the 3-2 final.

Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood did not return after being high-sticked in the face by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton at 6:08 of the first period.

