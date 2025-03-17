Devils at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (36-26-6) at BLUE JACKETS (31-27-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)

Status report

Haula returns after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He'll replace Sprong, a forward. … Chinakhov replaces Fantilli on the top line, with Voronkov moving to center. Aston-Reese goes from the fourth to the third line for van Riemsdyk.

