Devils at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DEVILS (36-26-6) at BLUE JACKETS (31-27-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Cholowski, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)
Status report
Haula returns after being scratched for a 7-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He'll replace Sprong, a forward. … Chinakhov replaces Fantilli on the top line, with Voronkov moving to center. Aston-Reese goes from the fourth to the third line for van Riemsdyk.