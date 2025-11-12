Devils at Blackhawks projected lineups

DEVILS (11-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsysuk -- Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Zack MacEwen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach
Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev
Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Gritsyuk, who finished the Devils’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday on the top line, will remain there, with Noesen moving down … Dickinson, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game … Burakovsky did not take part in the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. Slaggert, a forward, will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He’ll play if Burakovsky is unable.