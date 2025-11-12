Devils at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (11-4-1) at BLACKHAWKS (8-5-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), TVAS2, SN360

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk -- Jack Hughes – Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Zack MacEwen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev

Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (lower body), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Gritsyuk, who finished the Devils’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Monday on the top line, will remain there, with Noesen moving down … Dickinson, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game … Burakovsky did not take part in the morning skate because of an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. Slaggert, a forward, will be recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He’ll play if Burakovsky is unable.

