Devils at Flames projected lineups

DEVILS (24-22-2) at FLAMES (21-23-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

Hameenaho, who was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his NHL debut. … Palat, who missed a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday because of an illness, will play. … Nemec, who was scratched Saturday, will replace Kovacevic, a defenseman, in the lineup. … Whitecloud is expected to make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, along with defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe and two NHL draft picks for defenseman Rasmus Andersson. … Coleman, who has missed Calgary’s last four games, practiced in a noncontact jersey. Coach Ryan Huska said the forward is considered day to day. "He was on the ice with the group for the first time today and he'll practice with us tomorrow and we’ll see how he keeps progressing from there," Huska said.

