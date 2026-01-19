Devils at Flames projected lineups

DEVILS (24-22-2) at FLAMES (21-23-4)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Paul Cotter -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matvei Gridin
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
Hameenaho, who was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his NHL debut. … Palat, who missed a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday because of an illness, will play. … Nemec, who was scratched Saturday, will replace Kovacevic, a defenseman, in the lineup. … Whitecloud is expected to make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, along with defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe and two NHL draft picks for defenseman Rasmus Andersson. … Coleman, who has missed Calgary’s last four games, practiced in a noncontact jersey. Coach Ryan Huska said the forward is considered day to day. "He was on the ice with the group for the first time today and he'll practice with us tomorrow and we’ll see how he keeps progressing from there," Huska said.