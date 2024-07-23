‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' features nods to Black hockey history

Grant Fuhr gave the scene in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” five stars.

In the new Netflix film, wisecracking detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy, tells a band of thieves that he’s the Detroit Red Wings’ new goalie as they attempt to rob the team’s dressing room at Little Caesars Arena.

“I am a five-time recipient of the Stanley Cup,” Foley says. “… I just want my goalie pads.”

Fuhr, the only Black goalie to win the Stanley Cup five times -- with the Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990) -- loved the bit.

“I thought it was pretty funny,” he said. “I had a bunch of friends call me and they were like, ‘Hey, you got to see this.’ I’m, like, ‘Why? I've seen all the “Beverly Hills Cop” (movies).’ They’re, like, ‘No, no, you need to see this one.’ I think it’s awesome and a great honor.”

The goalie line in the opening moments of the hit action-comedy sequel is one of several that give a nod to Black hockey history.

They are the work of Kevin Etten, the self-described “hockey guy” on the writing staff of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” Will Beall, along with Etten and his partner Tom Gormican, wrote the screenplay.

Etten played hockey while attending Harvard University, where he also cut his comedic teeth as a member of The Harvard Lampoon, the undergraduate humor publication that helped launch the careers of Conan O’Brien, Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live” and writers for such shows as “Seinfeld,” “Veep,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

Etten said he knew “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” was the perfect assignment for him when he first saw the hockey scenes in an early version of the script (they were shot in Little Caesars Arena in December 2022).