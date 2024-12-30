Predators at Jets projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-18-7) at JETS (26-10-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Vinnie Hinostroza -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Status report
The Predators recalled Hinostroza, a forward, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate.