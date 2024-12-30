Predators at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (11-18-7) at JETS (26-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Status report

The Predators recalled Hinostroza, a forward, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate.

