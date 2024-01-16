Stone gets hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Predators

Luke Evangelista scored, and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville (24-19-1), which had won two in a row and had its seven-game road point streak end (6-0-1).

“We played a pretty good game,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I felt like especially in the first, 5-on-5, we played really well. Even the second, I liked our second. They made a bit of a push, obviously, because they're a great team, so that was expected, but we kind of ran out of gas a little bit out there.”

Stone put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 15:25 of the first period, getting to the rebound of Dorofeyev's shot and roofing a wrist shot from the low slot.

He then made it 2-0 at 1:11 of the second period when he beat Saros five-hole from all alone in front.

Evangelista cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:22, redirecting Alexandre Carrier's slap slot from the left point.

“He's got some good consistencies,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said of Evangelista. “He's been playing better and better each night. So, I was happy to see it go in for him. He’s had a little stretch where he was getting chances that weren’t going in for him. It's a big goal for us. He made some big plays.”