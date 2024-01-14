Predators at Golden Knights

PREDATORS (24-18-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-14-5)

6 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Cody Glass

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Byron Froese -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- Michael Amadio -- Brendan Brisson

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak

Logan Thompson

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Saros could start after making 24 saves in a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Stephenson, a forward, will be a game-time decision. Vegas recalled Froese and Brisson, who is expected to make his NHL debut, from Henderson of the American Hockey League.