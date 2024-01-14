Predators at Golden Knights

PREDATORS (24-18-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-14-5)
6 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Cody Glass
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Byron Froese -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- Michael Amadio -- Brendan Brisson
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak
Logan Thompson
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Saros could start after making 24 saves in a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Stephenson, a forward, will be a game-time decision. Vegas recalled Froese and Brisson, who is expected to make his NHL debut, from Henderson of the American Hockey League.