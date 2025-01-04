Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

It was the fourth shutout of the season for Saros, and his 27th in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal for the Predators (12-20-7), who ended a three-game losing streak during which they were outscored 15-7. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each had a goal and assist into the empty net late in the third period.

Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves for the Canucks (18-12-8), who were playing back-to-back after a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Vancouver has one regulation win in its past eight games (2-3-3) and hasn’t won consecutive games since Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, going 5-5-5 in that time.

Saros made his best saves off J.T. Miller on a breakaway wrist shot to the blocker side 3:20 into the first period, and robbed Conor Garland on a backdoor rebound in tight with the right pad 2:50 into the second period.

Stamkos gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 16:53 of the second period when he scored on a 3-on-2 rush, passing to Jonathan Marchessault in the high slot then one-timing the return pass past the blocker of Lankinen from the left face-off dot.

It was Stamkos 12th goal of the season and the 567th of his NHL career, moving past Patrick Marleau into sole possession of 24th on the all-time list.

Nyquist scored into an empty net at 18:16 of the third period to make it 2-0 and Sissons did the same at 19:29 for the 3-0 final.

Vancouver was 0-for-3 on the power play and failed to generate a shot on two chances with the man-advantage in the third period. Nashville was 0-for-2.