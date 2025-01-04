VANCOUVER -- Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Nashville Predators in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday.
Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid
Nyquist, Sissons each has goal, assist for Nashville
It was the fourth shutout of the season for Saros, and his 27th in the NHL.
Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal for the Predators (12-20-7), who ended a three-game losing streak during which they were outscored 15-7. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each had a goal and assist into the empty net late in the third period.
Kevin Lankinen made 16 saves for the Canucks (18-12-8), who were playing back-to-back after a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
Vancouver has one regulation win in its past eight games (2-3-3) and hasn’t won consecutive games since Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, going 5-5-5 in that time.
Saros made his best saves off J.T. Miller on a breakaway wrist shot to the blocker side 3:20 into the first period, and robbed Conor Garland on a backdoor rebound in tight with the right pad 2:50 into the second period.
Stamkos gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 16:53 of the second period when he scored on a 3-on-2 rush, passing to Jonathan Marchessault in the high slot then one-timing the return pass past the blocker of Lankinen from the left face-off dot.
It was Stamkos 12th goal of the season and the 567th of his NHL career, moving past Patrick Marleau into sole possession of 24th on the all-time list.
Nyquist scored into an empty net at 18:16 of the third period to make it 2-0 and Sissons did the same at 19:29 for the 3-0 final.
Vancouver was 0-for-3 on the power play and failed to generate a shot on two chances with the man-advantage in the third period. Nashville was 0-for-2.