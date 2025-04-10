Predators at Utah projected lineups

Predators projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L'Heureux

Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-6 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Kerfoot will return after missing a 7-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of an illness.