Predators at Utah projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L'Heureux
Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-6 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Kerfoot will return after missing a 7-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of an illness.