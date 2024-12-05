Matthews, Marner lift Maple Leafs past Predators for 3rd win in row

Matthews has three goals and two assists in three games since returning from a nine-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

William Nylander scored and Mitch Marner had three assists to extend his point streak to eight games for the Maple Leafs (16-7-2), who have won three in a row and 10 of their past 12. Joseph Woll made 22 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators (7-13-6), who are 0-2-3 in their past five.

The Predators went up 1-0 at 5:26 of the first period. Marchessault shot the puck into the Maple Leafs zone from the redline where it ricocheted off the end boards and landed in the goal crease. Marchessault followed the puck into the zone and jammed it in after Woll lost sight of it. The goal was his 500th NHL point (235 goals, 265 assists).

Matthews tied it 1-1 31 seconds into the third period when he redirected a pass at the top of the goal crease from Marner.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-1 at 2:29 when Matthews took a drop pass from Marner, deked Gustav Nyquist in the slot and put it between Saros’ pads.

Nylander made it 3-1 at 5:06 when he one-timed a no-look backhand pass from Matthew Knies past Saros’ blocker on a 5-on-3 power play.

Woll kept it 3-1 at 6:04 when he stopped Colton Sissons on a breakaway.

The Predators cut it to 3-2 at 16:38 when Jankowski backhanded in a rebound just below the left hashmarks.