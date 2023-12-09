Predators at Maple Leafs

PREDATORS (14-12-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-6-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Thomas Novak -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Kiefer Sherwood -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Alexandre Carrier -- Luke Schenn
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor-- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Max Lajoie -- Connor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: Bobby McMann
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), William Lagesson (illness)
Status report
Glass will return after missing nine games with an upper body injury... Barrie will play after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday... Woll is out week to week with a high ankle sprain sustained in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday... Lagesson will miss his second straight game due to an illness.