Predators at Maple Leafs

PREDATORS (14-12-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-6-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Thomas Novak -- Juuso Parssinen -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Kiefer Sherwood -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Alexandre Carrier -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor-- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Max Lajoie -- Connor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Bobby McMann

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), William Lagesson (illness)

Status report

Glass will return after missing nine games with an upper body injury... Barrie will play after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday... Woll is out week to week with a high ankle sprain sustained in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday... Lagesson will miss his second straight game due to an illness.