Predators at Lightning projected lineups

PREDATORS (34-30-9) at LIGHTNING (45-21-6)
5 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)
Status report
Annunen is likely to start for the Predators after Saros made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Kucherov and Paul each did not play Saturday because of an illness. ... Johansson is expected to start for Tampa Bay after Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 4-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators.