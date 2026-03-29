Predators at Lightning projected lineups

PREDATORS (34-30-9) at LIGHTNING (45-21-6)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Tyson Jost

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Ryan Ufko

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Joakim Kemell, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Gonclaves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Maxwell Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)

Status report

Annunen is likely to start for the Predators after Saros made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Kucherov and Paul each did not play Saturday because of an illness. ... Johansson is expected to start for Tampa Bay after Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 4-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators.