Video Review: NSH @ NYR – 9:18 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Nashville

Explanation:
Video review determined that Michael Bunting’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the New York Rangers’ net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Thornton makes fan's day at Hockey Hall of Fame Q&A session

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 speech highlights

Canada honing in on players to fill out Olympic roster, GM Armstrong says

NHL Status Report: Trocheck returns for Rangers against Predators

Forsberg, Wilsby eager to give back at Global Series with Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Senators finding ways to win without injured Tkachuk 

McDavid expects more from ‘flat’ Oilers against Blue Jackets

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Global Series Sweden provides teammates unique overseas bonding experience

NHL expands European footprint with office in Switzerland

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

NHL On Tap: Marchand takes 7-game point streak with Panthers into Vegas

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats