Predators at Rangers projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-31-7) at RANGERS (29-26-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tommy Novak -- Steven Stamkos -- Luke Evangelista
Jake Lucchini -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons
Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Calvin de Haan
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)
Status report
Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 29 saves in a 7-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Smith, a forward, will not play for roster management purposes; he can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. … Parssinen and de Haan are expected to play after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Kreider, a forward, participated in the morning skate but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.