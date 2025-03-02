Predators at Rangers projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-31-7) at RANGERS (29-26-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tommy Novak -- Steven Stamkos -- Luke Evangelista

Jake Lucchini -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons

Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Brennan Othmann -- Juuso Parssinen -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Calvin de Haan

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Adam Fox (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 29 saves in a 7-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Smith, a forward, will not play for roster management purposes; he can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. … Parssinen and de Haan are expected to play after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Kreider, a forward, participated in the morning skate but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.