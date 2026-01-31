Predators at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (24-23-6) at ISLANDERS (30-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Matthew Wood -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Predators returned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Cizikas will return after missing a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday because of an illness.

