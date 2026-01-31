Predators at Islanders projected lineups

PREDATORS (24-23-6) at ISLANDERS (30-19-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Matthew Wood -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Predators returned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Cizikas will return after missing a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday because of an illness.