Predators at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (7-11-3) at DEVILS (14-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Jeremy Lauson -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Bastian, a forward, wore a face shield during a morning skate and is expected to miss a 10th straight game.

