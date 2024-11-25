Predators at Devils projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Jeremy Lauson -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Bastian, a forward, wore a face shield during a morning skate and is expected to miss a 10th straight game.