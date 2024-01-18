Predators at Kings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (24-19-1) at KINGS (21-12-8)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cody Glass, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. … Saros is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... The Kings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Rittich is expected to start after Talbot made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

