Predators at Kings

PREDATORS (24-19-1) at KINGS (21-12-8)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cody Glass, Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. … Saros is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... The Kings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Rittich is expected to start after Talbot made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.