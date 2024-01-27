Predators at Oilers

Status report

Neither team is holding a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s early puck drop. … Saros has started the previous six games in net for Nashville. … The Oilers are going back to Skinner in net, following Pickard’s 3-0 shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Perry draws in for Gagner and will make his Oilers debut after being signed Monday. … Brown moves from the third line to the fourth.