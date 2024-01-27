Predators at Oilers
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner, Philip Kemp
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team is holding a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s early puck drop. … Saros has started the previous six games in net for Nashville. … The Oilers are going back to Skinner in net, following Pickard’s 3-0 shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Perry draws in for Gagner and will make his Oilers debut after being signed Monday. … Brown moves from the third line to the fourth.