Predators at Oilers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (26-21-1) at OILERS (28-15-1)

4 p.m. SN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner, Philip Kemp

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team is holding a morning skate ahead of Saturday’s early puck drop. … Saros has started the previous six games in net for Nashville. … The Oilers are going back to Skinner in net, following Pickard’s 3-0 shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Perry draws in for Gagner and will make his Oilers debut after being signed Monday. … Brown moves from the third line to the fourth.

