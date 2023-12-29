Predators at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (19-16-0) at RED WINGS (16-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Yaroslav Askarov

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Yakov Trenin

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Jonatan Berggren -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Austin Czarnik, Michael Hutchinson

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Joe Veleno (undisclosed)

Status report

Askarov is expected to start with Saros starting at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Lyon will return and start after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Petry (upper body, four games) and Maatta (upper body, two games) each is also expected to return. ... The Red Wings assigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Senators
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 4 December 29 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Howard, United States edge Czechia in shootout
NHL betting odds for December 29 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 29
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes December 29

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 20th straight game for Avalanche at Blues 
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
Reginald Savage former NHL forward dies at 53

Savage, former NHL forward for Capitals, Nordiques, dies at 53
fantasy-spin-nhl-edge-stats-december-29-2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Oilers Kings Bruins Red Wings among highlights

Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Morning Skate for December 29

NHL Morning Skate for December 29
Philadelphia Flyers Vancouver Canucks game recap December 28

Flyers score 3 in 2nd, end Canucks point streak at 9
Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 28

Golden Knights hold off Kings to end 4-game losing streak
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap December 28

Oilers score 4 goals in 1st, shut out Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings