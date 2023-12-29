Predators at Red Wings

PREDATORS (19-16-0) at RED WINGS (16-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Yaroslav Askarov

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Yakov Trenin

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Jonatan Berggren -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Austin Czarnik, Michael Hutchinson

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Joe Veleno (undisclosed)

Status report

Askarov is expected to start with Saros starting at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Lyon will return and start after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Petry (upper body, four games) and Maatta (upper body, two games) each is also expected to return. ... The Red Wings assigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.