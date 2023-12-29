Predators at Red Wings

PREDATORS (19-16-0) at RED WINGS (16-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn
Yaroslav Askarov
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Yakov Trenin
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Jonatan Berggren -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Austin Czarnik, Michael Hutchinson
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body), Joe Veleno (undisclosed)
Status report
Askarov is expected to start with Saros starting at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Lyon will return and start after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Petry (upper body, four games) and Maatta (upper body, two games) each is also expected to return. ... The Red Wings assigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.