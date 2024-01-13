O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Stars (24-12-5). Jake Oettinger made 32 saves in his first game since sustaining a groin injury early in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15.

“I was just happy to get back in there. Two good teams, close game. Things I can definitely be better at, some good stuff I did. Just move on and take the good and learn from the bad,” Oettinger said. “Felt confident going into tonight. Going to look at some tape and work on some stuff, but overall, I feel like I did some good stuff that will help me down the road.”

Jeremy Lauzon gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 9:22 in the second period, converting on a rebound off the glove of Oettinger while falling to the ice.

Tommy Novak made it 2-0 at 13:51 on a shot from the top of the right face-off circle while playing 4-on-4.

The teams combined for seven goals in the third period.

Jani Hakanpää snuck down the backside and shot a wrister over the blocker of Lankinen from the right circle to cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:09 in the third period.

O’Reilly restored the Predators’ two-goal lead 3-1 at 3:41 when he scored on a rebound past Oettinger’s leg from the left side of the crease.

“He’s been awesome,” Josi said. “He’s been in the league for a long time, you hear a lot of things, he’s played on different teams, and you hear certain things from other guys. His work ethic, the way he plays, and to have him on your team and see him firsthand, he’s the hardest working guy. He’s the first guy at the rink, last guy to leave. So much detail in his game, and he’s scoring too, so he does it all for us and he’s been unbelievable.”

Wyatt Johnston made it 3-2 at 8:11 on a rebound from the high slot during a delayed penalty.

Forsberg made it 4-2 at 10:08 with a sharp-angle shot from the goal line on the power play.

“Loved our start. Took a bad penalty in the first and kind of lost momentum. Then they, for the rest of the night, just pushed us to the outside,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “We didn’t get to the inside at all. We didn’t get pucks or bodies into the scoring areas. We played a soft perimeter game for the rest of the game.”