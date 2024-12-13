O’Reilly has 3 points, leads Predators past Stars

Jonathan Marchessault had two assists for Nashville (8-16-6), which ended an 0-5-3 skid. Justus Annunen made 36 saves for his first win with the Predators after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 30.

Lian Bichsel scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas (17-11-0).

O’Reilly gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 11:40 in the second period when he scored from the slot after Marchessault spotted him there from behind the net.

Tommy Novak extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:33 when he kicked the puck to his skate and then shot it in under Oettinger’s right leg pad as he skated across the front of the crease.

O’Reilly scored his second of the game at 14:39 to make it 3-0 when he got his stick on a point shot by Kevin Gravel.

Bichsel scored in his NHL debut to cut the lead to 3-1 at 10:34 in the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Zachary L’Heureux scored into the empty net at 16:47 for the 4-1 final.

Nashville had two goals overturned on challenges by the Stars. Adam Wilsby appeared to score his first NHL goal late in the first period, but Dallas successfully challenged for offside. Nick Blankenburg’s goal was called back late in the third period after Dallas successfully challenged for goaltender interference.