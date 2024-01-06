Predators at Stars

PREDATORS (21-17-1) at STARS (22-10-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Cody Glass, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Status report

Lankinen is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 15; he made 13 saves in relief of Saros during a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Gurianov will make his season debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Heiskanen, a defenseman, is week-to-week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Oettinger, a goalie, said he is getting close to returning after being injured Dec. 15; he will miss his 10th straight game.