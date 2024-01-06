Predators at Stars

PREDATORS (21-17-1) at STARS (22-10-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Cody Glass, Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Status report
Lankinen is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 15; he made 13 saves in relief of Saros during a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. ... Gurianov will make his season debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Heiskanen, a defenseman, is week-to-week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Oettinger, a goalie, said he is getting close to returning after being injured Dec. 15; he will miss his 10th straight game.