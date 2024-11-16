Wolf makes 29 saves, Flames shut out Predators

Miromanov, Coleman score for Calgary; Nashville has lost 6 of 7

Predators at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Dustin Wolf made 29 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

The shutout was Wolf's first in the NHL. The 23-year-old, selected in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has made 25 career starts, including nine of Calgary's 18 games this season.

Daniil Miromanov and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (9-6-3), who have won two of three and have points in five of six (3-1-2).

Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (5-10-3), who have one win in seven (1-4-2).

Miromanov gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the third period. He slid down from the right point and took a pass from MacKenzie Weegar before beating Saros short side over his left shoulder with a snap shot for his first goal in 23 games dating back to April 4, 2024.

Coleman scored into an empty net at 18:51 for the 2-0 final.

Saros and Wolf kept each side at bay through the first 40 minutes of the game.

Wolf made a pad save on Cole Smith's shorthanded breakaway at 11:06 of the first period, and sprawled to deny Steven Stamkos' rebound attempt at the edge of the crease at 7:27 of the second period.

Jonathan Huberdeau hit the crossbar on a shot on a 2-on-1 at 9:03, and Saros made one save, on a Huberdeau wrist shot, as the Predators killed 1:56 of a late-period 5-on-3.

