Predators at Senators projected lineups 

PREDATORS (7-14-6) at SENATORS (11-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Alexandre Carrier
Nick Blankenburg -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
Novak will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … O’Reilly, a center who will miss his second straight game, is week to week. … Greig was demoted to the fourth line at practice Saturday; Gaudette was moved into the top six.