Predators at Senators projected lineups 

PREDATORS (7-14-6) at SENATORS (11-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Gustav Nyquist

Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Alexandre Carrier

Nick Blankenburg -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Novak will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … O’Reilly, a center who will miss his second straight game, is week to week. … Greig was demoted to the fourth line at practice Saturday; Gaudette was moved into the top six.