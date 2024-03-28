Predators at Coyotes

PREDATORS (43-25-4) at COYOTES (30-37-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Luke Schenn
Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Saros has started 11 of the past 13 games. ... Fabbro, a defenseman who has missed six games, is practicing and nearing a return to the lineup. … Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.