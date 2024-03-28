Predators at Coyotes

PREDATORS (43-25-4) at COYOTES (30-37-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Luke Schenn

Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien - - Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Saros has started 11 of the past 13 games. ... Fabbro, a defenseman who has missed six games, is practicing and nearing a return to the lineup. … Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.