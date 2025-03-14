Predators at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (25-32-7) at DUCKS (28-30-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana

Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Jordan Oesterle

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), John Gibson (lower body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Status report

L’Heureux and Bunting, each a forward, attended the Predators optional morning skate; Bunting, who has been on injured reserve since Feb. 21 and was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 5, will be a game-time decision. ... L’Heureux has been on injured reserve since Feb. 21 and has missed 11 games. ... Nashville could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Nesterenko is expected to take the spot of Colangelo, a forward, on the third line after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Colangel and Johnston, also a forward, each is day to day. ... Gibson attended optional practices last Saturday and Monday, but the goalie will be unavailable for a fifth straight game.

