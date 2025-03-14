Predators at Ducks projected lineups

PREDATORS (25-32-7) at DUCKS (28-30-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana
Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Jordan Oesterle
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jansen Harkins -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Oliver Kylington
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), John Gibson (lower body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)
Status report
L’Heureux and Bunting, each a forward, attended the Predators optional morning skate; Bunting, who has been on injured reserve since Feb. 21 and was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 5, will be a game-time decision. ... L’Heureux has been on injured reserve since Feb. 21 and has missed 11 games. ... Nashville could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Nesterenko is expected to take the spot of Colangelo, a forward, on the third line after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Colangel and Johnston, also a forward, each is day to day. ... Gibson attended optional practices last Saturday and Monday, but the goalie will be unavailable for a fifth straight game.