Predators at Ducks

PREDATORS (31-25-2) at DUCKS (20-34-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN360, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Egor Afanasyev -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Mark Jankowski, Denis Gurianov
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones
Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lankinen is expected to start after Saros made 23 saves in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, his 14th start in 16 games. ... Dostal is likely to start after Gibson made 48 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Dostal last started on Feb. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but was replaced after allowing four goals on 18 shots in the first period of the 9-2 loss.