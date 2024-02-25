Predators at Ducks

PREDATORS (31-25-2) at DUCKS (20-34-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN360, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Egor Afanasyev -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Mark Jankowski, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lankinen is expected to start after Saros made 23 saves in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, his 14th start in 16 games. ... Dostal is likely to start after Gibson made 48 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Dostal last started on Feb. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but was replaced after allowing four goals on 18 shots in the first period of the 9-2 loss.