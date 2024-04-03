MultiVersus NHL Face-Off between Avalanche, Golden Knights premieres April 14 on truTV

Warner Bros. Discovery characters will be on ice for real-time animated presentation using EDGE tracking technology

2324_MVS-Face-Off_Key-Art_Media
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Games and the National Hockey League are joining forces to bring viewers a clash of excellence in hockey and real-time animation for the first-ever MultiVersus NHL Face-Off on Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-on.

Legendary and beloved Warner Bros. Discovery characters appearing in the highly anticipated MultiVersus videogame, including Bugs Bunny, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, Velma and Shaggy, Steven Universe and Finn the Human, will take center ice in a fully animated presentation featuring a matchup of the two most recent Stanley Cup champions, Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights. The slobbery and short-fused Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil will officiate the game and drop the puck on the afternoon’s action.

Before they take the ice, a special team selection draft of the MultiVersus icons will happen during NHL on TNT’s postgame coverage of the Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, April 7.

The animated presentation of Avalanche at Golden Knights will use the NHL’s innovative NHL EDGE tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real-time, featuring the characters of MultiVersus alongside avatars of the NHL’s biggest stars — including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makarof the Avalanche against Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessaultof the Golden Knights, among others. The ice rink for the alternate telecast will be dynamic and incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

Steve Mears will call the game, with color commentary from Colby Armstrong. The duo will also share game notes and analysis during the first and second intermissions. The traditional broadcast of Avalanche at Golden Knights will be available on TNT and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On with Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher on the call.

MultiVersus NHL Face-Off will merge two different tracking technologies — NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player tracking) and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking to generate realistic character and player avatar movements to best represent the movements of the NHL players on the ice. The real-time animation will be produced in association with NHL innovation partner Beyond Sports.

Published by Warner Bros. Games and developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus is a free-to-play videogame with an ever-expanding cast of iconic heroes and personalities, set against the backdrop of reimagined universes and environments. The game is scheduled to officially launch on May 28. For additional information, visit MultiVersus.com.

Latest News

NHL, Body by Jake team up to fight childhood obesity through Governor’s Fitness Council

3rd-place finisher in Metro, 2nd wild card in Eastern Conference debated

Mittelstadt talks life with Avalanche on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Capitals to face Penguins in ‘our biggest game of the year,’ Carbery says

Flyers need ‘another level’ to make playoffs, Tortorella says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Rielly returns for Maple Leafs against Lightning

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 3

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 3

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs can clinch berth against Lightning

Pluses, minuses for Devils-Rangers, Oilers-Stars

Golden Knights score 4 in 1st, defeat Canucks to extend point streak to 7

Killorn scores twice in 3rd, Ducks top Flames to end losing streak at 5

Lettieri breaks tie in 3rd, Wild end Senators' winning streak at 5

Ullmark, Bruins shut out Predators, extend lead in Atlantic

Mailbag: Wild-card races in East, West; telling stats for Rangers