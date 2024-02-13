Maple Leafs must step up with Rielly suspended 5 games, coach says

Defenseman was disciplined for cross-checking Senators forward Greig on Saturday

Morgan Rielly cross-checks Ridly Greig

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Morgan Rielly was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman was disciplined for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the final seconds of a 5-3 loss in Ottawa on Saturday.

The incident occurred after Greig fired a slap shot into an empty net with six seconds left in the third period. Rielly then skated toward the Senators forward and cross-checked him in the head.

He was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct on the play.

Rielly was scheduled to meet with the Department of Player Safety in New York on Tuesday, but due to a snowstorm, it was changed to a virtual hearing.

The 29-year-old, who leads Maple Leafs defensemen in goals (seven), assists (36), points (43) and time on ice (24:21) in 50 games this season, will not be eligible to return until Feb. 22, when Toronto visits the Vegas Golden Knights.

“First thing is to not try to do too much, not feel like the responsibility is bigger than what you are capable of. It’s more so just getting out there and playing,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. “Sometimes, for some players, it just works out better because you are thinking less. You have to go. You don’t have time to get in your head, and if you make a mistake, you’re likely going right back out. … In some cases, too, guys just get really excited about the chance to go out and show they can play.

“Everybody is looking for more opportunity always, whether you are going well or not so well. Guys want to play and want to play a lot. That’s where we are at here, and it’s up to the team to go out and respond.”

This will be Toronto's first significant stretch without Rielly since Nov. 22-Dec. 28, 2022, when he missed 15 games because of a knee injury. The Maple Leafs went 12-2-1 without him.

“We’ve managed these types of situations when players have left our lineup in the last number of years,” Keefe said. “Morgan left last year with an injury and we thought, ‘This is not good,’ and then we played our best hockey as a team and went on our best stretch. … You never know how these things go, but in the past, our group has stepped up and we are going to need more of the same.”

The Maple Leafs (26-16-8) are currently tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

“We are going to miss a big piece of our lineup, right? So, it’s just up to the [defense] core to step up to make sure his nonpresence won’t be too much of an impact,” Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit said. “Obviously, he’s a good player, and we are obviously going to miss him in the lineup for the amount of games he’s going to miss, but we just have to ... do the best we can in the moment.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report

Related Content

Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Latest News

Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Malkin looking to play smarter, stay healthy for Penguins' playoff push

Power out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Dadonov out indefinitely for Stars with lower-body fracture

NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Grubauer could start for Kraken for 1st time in 2 months

NHL STREET to showcase gameplay at Stadium Series

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 13

Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Coaches have to keep teams focused, adjust on fly ahead of Trade Deadline