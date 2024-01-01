Lightning score 4 straight, rally for win against Canadiens

Kucherov has goal, assist; Montreal drops 3rd in row

Recap: Canadiens @ Lightning 12.31.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four straight goals in a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Brayden Point scored, and Victor Hedman had two assists for the Lightning (18-15-5), who had lost two straight and were coming off a 5-1 loss against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jonas Johansson made 27 saves.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (15-16-5), who have lost three straight. Sam Montembeault made 16 saves.

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the second period. Nick Suzuki forced Steven Stamkos into a turnover, and Caufield took control of the loose puck and flipped it past Johansson.

Jonathan Kovacevic extended it to 2-0 at 11:59. Montembleaut made a save on a shot from Darren Raddysh and he held the puck as if he were going to freeze it. He dropped it to Kovacevic and the whistle never blew, but players from both sides skated toward the bench believing the game had been stopped.

Kovacevic, realizing the play wasn't dead, scored on a 200-foot shot into the empty Lightning net.

Point cut it to 2-1 at 14:01 with a shot from the slot off a pass from Nicholas Paul.

Austin Watson tied it 2-2 at 17:36 when he lofted the puck toward the net and Montembleaut misplayed it off the bounce.

Calvin de Haan put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 at 7:49 of the third period when he beat Montembleaut with a shot to the far post. It was his first goal of the season.

Kucherov extended the Lightning lead to 4-2 at 14:54 after Victor Hedman found him with a backdoor pass in the slot.

Suzuki made it 4-3 at 17:55 when he sent a shot to the top corner from the goal line.

