Canadiens at Blues projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-27-9) at BLUES (37-28-7)

8 p.m. ET; Matrix-MW, Victory+, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Pavel Buchnevich (illness)

Status report

Guhle made the trip but will not play; the defenseman has been out since Jan. 28. ... Sundqvist and Leddy each will play after missing a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. ... Leddy will replace Kessel, a defenseman, and Sundqvist will replace Dvorsky, a forward who made his NHL debut Sunday. ... Parayko skated Tuesday but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the defenseman is not close to returning; he will miss his 10th straight game.