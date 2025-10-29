Canadiens recover in OT against Kraken after blowing 3-goal lead in 3rd

Nick Suzuki had three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games, Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky scored, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Canadiens (8-3-0), who have won two straight and four of five. Jakub Dobes made 18 saves.

Suzuki has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) during a 10-game point streak, the longest in the NHL this season.

“Our collective game’s helping me out a lot,” Suzuki said. “Playing, obviously, with Cole and ‘Slaf,’ and we’ve got a lot of chemistry. We’re a dangerous offensive line, and the power play’s been working a lot better recently, so that’s helped a lot.”

Brandon Montour scored twice in the third period and had an assist, and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken (5-2-3), who had won their previous two. Daccord made 17 saves.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” Wright said. “Obviously, really proud of the guys and how we came back there and got a hard-earned point.”

Montour cut it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 8:57. He scored on a one-timer of Berkly Catton’s pass at the blue line that tipped off Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier and ramped over Dobes’ blocker.

Wright made it 3-2 at 15:17, one-timing Montour’s low-to-high pass from the top of the right circle past Dobes’ glove. With Daccord pulled for the extra skater, Montour then scored again to tie it 3-3 at 18:17 with a one-timer of Vince Dunn's pass from the left point.

“It’s tough we [went down] 3-0, but get a point,” Montour said. “You see the confidence, you kind of see how we were in the last 10 [minutes] there, and nice to get a point, but we’d like to obviously create a little bit more throughout the game.”

Montour returned to the lineup Saturday in a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers following a four-game leave of absence due to the death of his older brother, Cameron.

“It's pretty amazing to see [what he’s doing],” Wright said of Montour. “What he's been through the last couple of weeks here, to even just be here, let alone playing as well as he is, and perform at that level. He always performs that way, day in, day out. It’s really special.”

Caufield gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 10:25 of the first period after Dobson forced a turnover at the right half wall and moved it down to Suzuki at the bottom of the right circle. Suzuki deked and threaded a pass behind Daccord to Caufield, who snapped it into an open net.

“I thought [Caufield] was excellent on both sides of the puck,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I thought he was crisp, and he defended hard. He had his fastball tonight.”

Slafkovsky extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:28, finishing a one-touch passing play with Suzuki and Caufield with a one-timer of Caufield’s feed over Daccord’s glove from the low slot.