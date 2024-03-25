Canadiens score 4 in 1st, hand Kraken 8th straight loss

Kaiden Guhle had a goal and two assists, Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Cayden Primeau made 36 saves for Montreal (26-32-12), which had lost four in a row (0-2-2).

Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle (28-29-13), which is 0-6-2 in its past eight games. Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on six shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord, who made 10 saves.

Guhle put Montreal up 1-0 at 4:18 of the first period with a one-timer from the top of the slot that deflected five-hole off the stick of Jamie Oleksiak.

Newhook made it 2-0 at 6:22 when he redirected Guhle’s one-timer from the left point blocker side on Grubauer.

Suzuki pushed it to 3-0 at 17:33, shooting past Grubauer’s glove on a 2-on-1 with Cole Caufield. Juraj Slafkovksky had the secondary assist on the play to extend his point streak to seven games (two goals, six assists).

Newhook scored his second of the period at 18:00 to make it 4-0. He took a short pass from Brendan Gallagher in the left circle and beat Grubauer five-hole.

Eberle scored 56 seconds into the second period to cut it to 4-1, roofing a shot over Primeau’s left shoulder from the top of the right circle.

Matty Beniers appeared to score again for Seattle at 5:02, but Montreal successfully challenged that Beniers was offside prior to the goal.

Mike Matheson made it 5-1 at 13:16 with a short-handed goal. He broke up a pass from Jared McCann in the defensive zone, skated past Tomas Tatar as he entered the offensive zone, and deked Daccord before finishing with his forehand.