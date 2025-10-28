Canadiens at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (7-3-0) at KRAKEN (5-2-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Joshua Roy

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Matt Murray, John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Each team had an optional morning skate. … McCann, a forward, and Evans, a defenseman, skated separately from the team and neither is expected to play. Evans has not played this season after he was injured in training camp. It was McCann's first time on the ice since a 4-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 18.

