Latest News

Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 38 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

DeBrincat, Red Wings hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov to return for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout

Has goal, assist for Montreal, which wins 2nd straight; Eklund gets 2 points for San Jose

Recap: Canadiens at Sharks 11.24.23

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens came from behind for a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Friday.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored, and Cayden Primeau made 31 saves for the Canadiens (9-9-2), who won their second straight game. Jesse Ylonen scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout.

William Eklund had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (3-15-2), who have lost three straight and six of seven. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Mike Hoffman put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 5:06 of the second period with a shot from the left hash marks after Eklund fed him from behind Montreal's net.

Eklund made it 2-0 on the power play at 12:30. Calen Addison set him up for a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Kovacevic cut it to 2-1 at 18:02 with a wrist shot through traffic.

Caufield tied it 2-2 at 3:26 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle.