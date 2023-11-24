Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout

SAN JOSE -- Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens came from behind for a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Friday.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored, and Cayden Primeau made 31 saves for the Canadiens (9-9-2), who won their second straight game. Jesse Ylonen scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout.

William Eklund had a goal and an assist in his first multipoint NHL game, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (3-15-2), who have lost three straight and six of seven. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Mike Hoffman put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 5:06 of the second period with a shot from the left hash marks after Eklund fed him from behind Montreal's net.

Eklund made it 2-0 on the power play at 12:30. Calen Addison set him up for a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Kovacevic cut it to 2-1 at 18:02 with a wrist shot through traffic.

Caufield tied it 2-2 at 3:26 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle.