Canadiens at Islanders

CANADIENS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (1-1-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield-- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heieman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Logan Mailloux, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kayden Guhle (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Julien Gauthier
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
Primeau will start after Montembeault made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Matheson (upper body) and Slafkovsky (upper body) each made the trip but will be a game-time decision. ... Mailloux, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past two games. ... Gauthier will make his season debut.