Canadiens at Islanders

CANADIENS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (1-1-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield-- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heieman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Logan Mailloux, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kayden Guhle (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Julien Gauthier

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

Primeau will start after Montembeault made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Matheson (upper body) and Slafkovsky (upper body) each made the trip but will be a game-time decision. ... Mailloux, a defenseman, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play. ... Varlamov will start after Sorokin started the past two games. ... Gauthier will make his season debut.