Canadiens at Devils

CANADIENS (22-27-8) at DEVILS (28-24-4)
2 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen
Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson
Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jayden Struble (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brendan Smith
Nico Daws
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Colin Miller
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Struble is questionable after the defenseman sustained an injury late in the third period of a 4-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... Bastian is questionable after he sustained a lower-body injury late in the second period and didn't return to a 5-1 loss against the New York Rangers on Thursday.