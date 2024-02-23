Canadiens at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (22-27-8) at DEVILS (28-24-4)

2 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Mike Matheson

Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jayden Struble (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Brendan Smith

Nico Daws

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Struble is questionable after the defenseman sustained an injury late in the third period of a 4-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... Bastian is questionable after he sustained a lower-body injury late in the second period and didn't return to a 5-1 loss against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

