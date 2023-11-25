Canadiens at Kings

Status report

The Canadiens continue to alternate their three goalies; Allen's turn is next after Primeau made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday and Montembeault made 30 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Armia, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He hasn’t played for Montreal since Nov. 9. ... Copley is expected to start after Talbot made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at Anaheim on Friday.