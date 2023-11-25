Canadiens at Kings

Latest News

Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy makes season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Devils 
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

DeBrincat, Red Wings hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Canadiens at Kings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (9-9-2) at KINGS (12-3-3)

4 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher

Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble -- Gustav Lindstrom

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder, Joel Armia

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danualt -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canadiens continue to alternate their three goalies; Allen's turn is next after Primeau made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday and Montembeault made 30 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Armia, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He hasn’t played for Montreal since Nov. 9. ... Copley is expected to start after Talbot made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at Anaheim on Friday.