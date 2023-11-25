Canadiens at Kings
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher
Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble -- Gustav Lindstrom
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Mattias Norlinder, Joel Armia
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danualt -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canadiens continue to alternate their three goalies; Allen's turn is next after Primeau made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday and Montembeault made 30 saves in a 4-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Armia, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. He hasn’t played for Montreal since Nov. 9. ... Copley is expected to start after Talbot made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at Anaheim on Friday.