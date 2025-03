Canadiens at Oilers projected lineups

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Owen Beck -- Patrik Laine

Brendan Gallagher -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakob Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (knee), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Michael Pezzetta (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry

Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Cam Dineen -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate Thursday; they are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. ... Ekholm, a defenseman, will not play after leaving early in a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Stecher will enter the lineup and Kulak will move up from the third pair. ... Jones and Dineen each was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wedneaday, Dineen on an emergency basis. ... The Oilers loaned forward Matthew Savoie to Bakersfield.