Larkin helps Red Wings defeat Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Moritz Seider had two assists for Detroit (22-21-5), which had lost three straight and four of five (1-3-1). Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist for Montreal (24-20-4), which was 13-3-1 since Dec. 14, including two wins against the Red Wings. Samuel Montembault made 41 saves.

Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson had his nine-game point streak end (one goal, 12 assists). He could have set the NHL record for the longest assist streak by a rookie defenseman shared with Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015-16.

Jonatan Berggren gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 13:00 of the first period, taking a pass from Larkin below the goal line and scoring with a snap shot from the right circle.

Alex DeBrincat made it 2-0 at 19:56, scoring his 20th goal of the season with a snap shot from a tight angle below the left circle off a feed from Lucas Raymond just after a power play expired.

Andrew Copp pushed it to 3-0 with Detroit’s second short-handed goal of the season at 4:25 of the second. He skated in alone and scored with a wrist shot from the slot after Simon Edvinsson blocked a shot.

Dach’s wraparound goal pulled Montreal within 3-1 at 5:29, but Larkin restored the three-goal lead with a power-play goal at 7:50 when he took a pass below the right circle and jammed in the second attempt from in tight.

Kaiden Guhle beat Talbot with a point shot through traffic to make it 4-2 at 11:06.