Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zack Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate after losing 5-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... The Red Wings will have three rookies in the lineup: Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka.

