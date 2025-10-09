Canadiens at Red Wings projected lineups

CANADIENS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zack Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Patrik Laine -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Erik Gustafsson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate after losing 5-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... The Red Wings will have three rookies in the lineup: Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka.