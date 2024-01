Canadiens at Stars

CANADIENS (15-16-5) at STARS (22-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Christian Dvorak (upper body injury), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup they used in a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. ... Montembeault will make his second straight start after making 16 saves at Tampa Bay. ... Wedgewood will make his ninth start in a row. ... Murray was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as the backup.