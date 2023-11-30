Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets

Armia breaks tie with 2:57 left for Montreal; Laine scores for Columbus

Recap: Canadiens @ Blue Jackets 11.29.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Joel Armia scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.

Armia made it 3-2 at 17:03 on a redirect of a Mike Matheson shot. Gustav Lindstrom scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 4-2 final.

Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield scored, and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves for the Canadiens (10-10-2).

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-13-4).

Laine made it 1-0 Blue Jackets at 3:40 of the second period. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated past several Canadiens to a sliding shot off the right post during 4-on-4 play.

Newhook tied it 1-1 at 7:36 from the slot after a shot by Kaiden Guhle caromed to him.

Chinakhov regained the lead for Columbus, 2-1, at 9:47 with his second goal in as many games.

Caufield made it 2-2 at 14:08. Merzlikins couldn’t corral the initial shot by Christian Dvorak and Caufield put in the rebound. Caufield and Newhook are tied for the team lead with seven goals.

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
NHL takes part in White House holiday rink opening

NHL takes part in White House Holiday Ice Rink opening
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Travis Kelce fumbles Connor Bedard name on podcast

Travis Kelce fumbles Bedard’s name, wants to lace up skates with Blackhawks
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Buffalo Sabres goalie Devon Levi can fine tune game in AHL loan

Sabres hopeful Levi can fine-tune game in AHL
John Hynes returning Nashville new Minnesota Wild coach

Hynes returning to 'special place' as new Wild coach to face Predators
Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's

Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks
Shea Theodore injury status

Theodore week to week for Golden Knights after surgery for upper-body injury
Boston Bruins aiming to learn from rare bout with adversity

Bruins aiming to learn from 3-game skid, rare bout with adversity
Jack Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show

Hughes joins 'The Eli Manning Show,' shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium
Patrick Kane signs one year contract with Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Red Wings
NHL writers roundtable biggest surprises so far 2023-24 season 

Biggest surprises of 1st quarter this season debated
NHL betting odds for November 29, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 29