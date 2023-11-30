Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets

Armia made it 3-2 at 17:03 on a redirect of a Mike Matheson shot. Gustav Lindstrom scored an empty-net goal at 19:03 for the 4-2 final.

Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield scored, and Sam Montembeault made 26 saves for the Canadiens (10-10-2).

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-13-4).

Laine made it 1-0 Blue Jackets at 3:40 of the second period. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated past several Canadiens to a sliding shot off the right post during 4-on-4 play.

Newhook tied it 1-1 at 7:36 from the slot after a shot by Kaiden Guhle caromed to him.

Chinakhov regained the lead for Columbus, 2-1, at 9:47 with his second goal in as many games.

Caufield made it 2-2 at 14:08. Merzlikins couldn’t corral the initial shot by Christian Dvorak and Caufield put in the rebound. Caufield and Newhook are tied for the team lead with seven goals.